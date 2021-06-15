Dads open up about their journeys to fatherhood: Happy Father’s Day

[MUSIC PLAYING]- Why are you smiling?[BABY COOING]- Yeah.- The best part about being a dadis no longer living for just your joysbut to see the joy in somebody else.- Hi.My name is Edvin, and I'm the fatherof an 11-month-old baby girl.My name is Dean, and I'm a father of two little kids.I'm Paco, and I'm excited to be a dad.My name is Samuel, and I have two kids.- My name is Jordan, and my daughter is 10 months old.My name is Julio, and I'm a father of two girls.- So, the first time I felt like I was a dadwas probably when I held my son for the first timein the hospital.- [The] first time I felt like a dadwas the first day we actually broughther home from the hospital.- The first time I felt like a dad was whenmy responsibilities changed from being about meto being about someone else to being something that I helpedcreate.- The best part of being a dad is helping and watchingmy daughter learn and become the kind,intelligent and strong person thatshe's meant to be one day -- and the factthat I had a hand in that.- What I'm looking forward to be a dad is to,again, let the baby explore the world,let the baby be him or herself.I don't want to put any restrictions.I want him or her to be curious, to explore,to support his or her idea.- I think being a parent of two is really tough because youhave expectations of your childrenlike you've seen when one has beenable to do before the other.And it's a really humbling experience,and it's not about you.It's about them, and they work at a different pacethan you do.- I do want to wish all the fathers and mothers out therea good Father's Day.Spend it with your kids, spend it with your family members,your friends.Enjoy the moment and be present in the moment.- I do wish all the new, old and current fathers out therejust a happy Father's Day.And continue doing what you guys are doingand make these minds better.- Happy Father's Day to all the older fathers, new fathers,to my father.I literally would not be here if it wasn't for the risksthat my father and my parents were able to make.So, a big thank you to my dad and all the other dadsout there.