Actress Lisa Banes Dies After Being Struck By Scooter On Upper West Side

The theater community is mourning a beloved New York City actress.
Lisa Banes died after being hit by a scooter on the Upper West Side.
Her death comes as pedestrian fatalities have increased; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck actress Lisa Banes earlier this month on the Upper West Side after she..
A family friend tells CBS2 65-year-old actress Lisa Banes was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side on Friday..
MANHATTAN — “Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after..