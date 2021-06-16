Dinner In America Movie Clip - Cops

Dinner In America Movie Clip - Cops - TAKE IT DOWN A NOTCH.

Welcome to the Dollhouse collides with Napoleon Dynamite (with an added dose of the endlessly quotable dialogue of Heathers) in Dinner in America - a DIY love letter to being authentically yourself, finding your voice, and being punk AF.

In a dreary Midwestern suburb, aggro punk rocker Simon (Kyle Gallner, Jennifer’s Body, The Cleansing Hour) finds himself on the run again after a bout of arson and a close call with the police.

A chance encounter with the spirited and socially awkward Patty (Emily Skeggs, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Mile 22) provides him a place to lay low.

As the two embark on a series of misadventures, they begin to realise they have a lot more in common than they first expected… Skilfully directed by Adam Rehmeier (Jonas, The Bunny Game), produced by Ben Stiller (Zoolander, Tropic Thunder) and Ross Putman (Plus One, The Violent Heart) and set to the beat of brilliant original songs, Dinner in America is an empowering and wild ride through the places and people of suburbia— in all their peculiar and chaotic forms.