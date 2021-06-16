Elderly man left in tears after he is gifted portrait of late wife by granddaughter

An elderly man in Kansas City, Missouri, was left in tears after he was gifted a portrait of his late wife.

Summer filmed as her grandfather opened a box containing the portrait of his wife who passed away the year before.

He was married to her for 57 years and is seen hugging the picture after he opens it.

This footage was filmed in February 2020.