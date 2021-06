Digital Exclusive: Inside Queen Sugar 's Creative Process for Season 5

As a part of the Television Academy's For Your Consideration events, Oprah, Ava DuVernay and social justice leaders came together for a 'Queen Sugar' panel discussion centered on the Academy's theme: "A Night of Social Justice." Watch as department heads speak both of the creative process and influence of 'Queen Sugar.'

Plus, throughout the conversation, artist Russell Craig creates a piece of work in real-time that represents this series.