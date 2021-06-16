Kendrick Lamar to headline Day N Vegas Festival 2021

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Tyler The Creator are headlining this years Day N Vegas Festival.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Legendary rapper Kendrick Lamar’s return to the stage is causing some surprising resistance. News broke that the Grammy-winning..
The Day N Vegas event takes place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from November 12-14 with Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, Lil..