Israel mounts Gaza Strip airstrike in response to incendiary balloons

Israel has launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the first since a truce ended 11 days of cross-border fighting in May.

The airstrike comes in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory.

The flare-up in violence followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists that had drawn threats of action by Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza and counter-protests.

Israel's military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in Gaza City and the southern town of Khan Younis in the early hours of Wednesday.

The strikes come after the Israeli fire brigade reported 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the Gaza border were caused by the release of the incendiary balloons.