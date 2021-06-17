Arizona Governor Issues Executive Order Banning Universities From Requiring COVID Vaccines

Arizona Governor Issues Executive Order , Banning Universities From Requiring COVID Vaccines.

Arizona Governor Issues Executive Order , Banning Universities From Requiring COVID Vaccines.

On June 15, Arizona Gov.

Doug Ducey issued an executive order prohibiting public universities from mandating that students show proof of vaccination in order to attend class.

ABC News reports that the executive order pertains to all public universities and community colleges.

.

The vaccine works, and we encourage Arizonans to take it.

But it is a choice and we need to keep it that way, Doug Ducey, Arizona Governor, via ABC.

The executive order has not yet been signed into law.

.

ABC News suggests the order may be in response to a statement issued by Arizona State University on June 14.

We are writing to remind you of the university’s expectation that all students enrolled in an on-campus academic program for 2021-22 will be vaccinated, Dr. Joanne Vogel, Arizona State University vice president of student services, via ABC.

ASU issued another statement on June 15, saying that the school would comply with the governor's executive order.

This week, we informed our student population of what to expect when they return to campus for the fall semester, Arizona State University statement, via ABC.

We did not communicate a vaccine mandate, Arizona State University statement, via ABC.

ABC reports that Arizona is behind the national average in vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 48% of residents have received at least one dose, and 38% are fully vaccinated