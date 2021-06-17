See Chinese rocket launch to send astronauts to its space station

China successfully launched three astronauts into space, bringing the country one step closer to completing its new space station.
CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.
China successfully launched three astronauts into space, bringing the country one step closer to completing its new space station.
CNN’s Steven Jiang reports.
Jiuquan, China (AFP) June 17, 2021
The first astronauts arrived at China's new space station on Thursday in the..
China is sending three veteran astronauts to work on the country’s orbiting space station. A rocket will launch from the Gobi..