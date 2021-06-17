China launches Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship to new orbiting station

The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship and 3 crew members were successfully launched to a new Chinese space station.

The Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship and 3 crew members were successfully launched to a new Chinese space station.

The video, filmed at Jiuquan satellite launch centre in Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia on June 17, shows the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft atop a Long March 2F rocket being launched after a 20-second countdown.

According to reports, the Shenzhou-12 craft successfully docked with the forward port of the core module of the Tiangong station.

Three astronauts who are Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo are going to spend 3 months aboard in Tianhe core module.

The video was provided by local media with permission.