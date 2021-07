Stories of Strength | Special Interview with Sudarshana Kundu Gender at Work Global |Oneindia News

Co-Executive Director for Gender at Work Global and Country Director for Gender at Work India.Sudarsana works with a range of organizations to advance institutional change in favour of gender equality and women's empowerment.

Through her work with UN Women programmes on gender equality and governance, she has worked with governments and CSOs worldwide, providing recommendations on improving service delivery for women.

#COVID #MGNAREGA