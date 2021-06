Raids against Mumbai police encounter specialist | Ambani bomb scare case | Oneindia News

The NIA on Thursday morning raided the home of former Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma in connection with the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare investigation.

Searches have been underway at Sharma's residence since 5 am.

#PradeepSharma #MumbaiPolice #AmbaniBombScare