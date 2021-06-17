'The Mother Of Juneteenth' Watches Bill To Mark Federal Holiday Pass

Opal Lee, 94, has celebrated Juneteenth her entire life, and walked from Texas to Washington D.C.
To urge lawmakers to make this happen (0:41).
WCCO This Morning - June 17, 2021
On June 15, the Senate passed a bill to commemorate the end of slavery in America by establishing Juneteenth National Independence..
The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US..