Airline and Bank Websites Go Down Due to Major Internet Failure

Several airline, bank, stock exchange and trading platforms experienced outages on Thursday after a key piece of internet infrastructure failed.

The outage stemmed from a failure at Akamai Technologies, a global content delivery network.

Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Westpac Bank were among the companies affected.

Though many of the companies issued apologies to their customers, most were able to get their websites up and running without significant disruption.

This is the second major outage in the past 10 days after Fastly, another major content delivery network, was down over a week ago