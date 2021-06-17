Americans worry that they will never fully be able to de-stress, even when the COVID-19 pandemic is over

Half of Americans say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been so stressful they worry they'll never fully be able to de-stress, even after it's all over, according to a new study.The survey of 2,000 nationally representative Americans found stress levels have been so bad since the pandemic began that 25% would go as far as escaping to a cabin in the woods by themselves in order to get away from the daily stresses of life.And 15% said they would need to be even more remote, choosing a desert island as their de-stress venue.

Crucially, they'd have to do so alone to truly be able to de-stress.The study, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by CBDistillery, found that for many, it's all about the finer things in life, as 35% of respondents said that a trip to a luxury resort would do the trick.