Why Americans are feeling anxious about returning to their pre-pandemic routines

Over half of Americans are feeling anxious about resuming their pre-pandemic routines.That's according to a new study of 2,000 Americans, which found that 46% worry about risking their health or the health of a loved one, while four in 10 are unsure of how comfortable they'll feel in public. In the past year, 46% have struggled to balance work-life with more than half (52%) of Americans working longer hours and four in 10 sitting more than six hours a day.

With 45% finding it challenging to find time for self-care, it's no surprise people admit their physical health (53%) and mental health (48%) have declined.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Benefiber, the survey examined people's attitudes about rebalancing wellness routines during the next readjustment period, while taking a closer look at the potential impact of these changes on overall wellness and gut health. Although two in three Americans (67%) believe they have been able to eat healthier within the past year, 35% percent worry they'll make unhealthy choices while eating out when resuming pre-pandemic routines and three in 10 are concerned they'll exercise less once they go back to work or start leaving their home more. Some Americans are feeling more positive about the future, with 37% expecting to travel more over the next six months and nearly half (47%) excited to see family and friends.While seven in 10 (71%) believe a balanced and healthy gut can help maintain general health and well-being, nearly half (49%) are not proactive in managing their digestive health.

Additionally, 57% don't believe or are unsure if they consume the recommended amount of fiber per day.

This could be why more than half of Americans (52%) have experienced an increase in digestive problems in the past year. Two-thirds said they've begun using health supplements. When asked which supplements they used in overall wellness routines, data revealed that fewer than two in 10 Americans have incorporated prebiotic fiber into their wellness routines.

Even though six in 10 believe adding a prebiotic can help contribute to overall gut health. Additionally, one in five admitted to not understanding the benefits resulting from incorporating a prebiotic fiber into their diet, with eight in 10 revealing added stress is causing an increase in their digestive problems. In fact, nearly 60% of Americans reported they are more familiar with probiotics than prebiotics, with a third of Americans believing prebiotics are the same as probiotics."As people readjust to their normal routines, it can take some time for their gut to catch up," Emma Venditti, Brand Manager for Benefiber explained.

"Increased stress along with activities such as traveling and dining out after a prolonged absence disrupt the gut's comfort as much as your own."The past year has given people food for thought when it comes to their overall wellness — three in five say they've become more proactive about their immune health."Improving your daily habits by eating fiber-rich foods such as whole grains (as well as consuming less alcohol) can contribute to a healthier gut since fiber helps maintain a diverse community of microorganisms in your gut by feeding the good bacteria (probiotics)," said Keri Glassman, Celebrity Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Nutritious Life.

"I often recommend Benefiber, a plant-based prebiotic fiber, to patients who may not be getting the recommended 21 to 38 grams of fiber in their daily diet, especially since it's clear and taste-free,* making it simple to toss in your coffee, a smoothie or any recipe!"