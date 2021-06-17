Barber heartwarmingly shaves his own head to show support for his buddy fighting cancer

He has his friend and barber Joel Ortega shave his head.

Neftalí Martín Mula began losing his hair while undergoing chemotherapy to treat his lymphoma cancer.

Neftalí Martín Mula began losing his hair while undergoing chemotherapy to treat his lymphoma cancer.

He has his friend and barber Joel Ortega shave his head.

When Joel is done, he turns the clippers and shaves his own head to show support for his friend, leaving Neftali in tears on April 9.