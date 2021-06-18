Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

SpaceX successfully launches GPS 3 SV-05 Satellite for US Space Force

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:54s 0 shares 2 views
SpaceX successfully launches GPS 3 SV-05 Satellite for US Space Force
SpaceX successfully launches GPS 3 SV-05 Satellite for US Space Force

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV05 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for the US Space Force on Thursday, June 17.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV05 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for the US Space Force on Thursday, June 17.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @kainekoltoniuk.

Explore