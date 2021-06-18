SpaceX successfully launches GPS 3 SV-05 Satellite for US Space Force

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the Lockheed Martin-built GPS 3 SV05 satellite from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for the US Space Force on Thursday, June 17.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @kainekoltoniuk.