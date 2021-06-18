Can You Spot Ranbir Kapoor In THIS Picture From Alia Bhatt's Grandfather's Birthday Bash?

Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her grandfather's 93rd birthday.
Where all pics went viral.
Have a look at that one special pic from the party.
Which will surely make your day.
Reporter :- Pooja Patel Editor :-
Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her grandfather's 93rd birthday.
Where all pics went viral.
Have a look at that one special pic from the party.
Which will surely make your day.
Reporter :- Pooja Patel Editor :-
On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt celebrated the birthday of her grandfather with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan. The 'Kalank'..