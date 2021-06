Hundreds of paddleboarders ready for the 2021 Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis

It's all for one 13-year-old who knows the pain of this disease more than anyone.

It is an 18-hour fundraiser covering 80 nautical miles overnight from Bimini to Lake Worth Beach.

One hundred and forty paddleboarders and 50 boats launch in a week for the 2021 Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis.

TONIGHT AS DOZENS OFPADDLEBOARDERS FINISH MONTHSOF TRAINING.

THEY'RE ABOUT TOHEAD IN ONE DIRECTION, FOR ONECAUSE IN THE NAME OF ONE GIRL.I CAUGHT UP WITH THIS LOCALGROUP DETERMINED TO INSPIREYOU WITH EVERY BREATH THEYTAKE.<<IF YOU HAD TO DEFINEENDURANCE, THIS IS IT.

4:46RYAN WE'RE PHYSICALLY READYFOR THE CROSSING...ITS HEREITS A MENTAL GAME THESE AREN'TYOUR AVERAGE PADDLEBOARDERS.NOR IS THIS JUST ANOTHER DAYON THE WATER.

11:54:21 NATSRYAN THERE'S A BIG OLE NURSESHARK RIGHT HERE RYAN BURGESSHAS BEEN TRAINING FOR ONE OFTHE LONGEST JOURNEYS OF HISLIFE.

AN EXPEDITION HE'SALREADY MADE TWICE.

1:12 THEOCEAN IS MY PLAYGROUND, ITS MYEVERYTHING WHEN I'M ON THATBOARD ITS A DIFFERENT MINDSET140 PADDLEBOARDERS AND 50BOATS LAUNCH IN A WEEK FOR THE2021 CROSSING FOR CYSTICFIBROSIS.

AN 18 HOURFUNDRAISER COVERING 80NAUTICAL MILES OVERNIGHT FROMBIMINI TO LAKE WORTH BEACH.NATS PIPER CRYING.

ALL FOR ONE13 YEAR OLD WHO KNOWS THE PAINTHIS DISEASE MORE THAN ANYONE.NATS?

PIPER SUIT WAS DIAGNOSEDWITH C-F AT THE AGE OF 4.EVERYDAY COMES WITH BREATHINGTREAMENTS AND MEDICINE.

INFACT DAYS BEFORE WE SHOT THISINTERVIEW SHE WAS RELEASEDFROM THE HOSPITAL OVERCOMING ALUNG INFECTION.

11:02 PIPER ITBLOWS MY MIND HOW MANY PEOPLEKNOW ME AND SUPPORT ME WHEN IHAVE NO CLUE WHO THEY ARE ANENTIRE COMMUNITY PADDLING INHER NAME, PIPERS ANGELS.

A NONPROFIT ATTACHED TO THECROSSING TO RAISE MONEY ANDMORE IMPORTANTLY AWARENESS FORTHIS LUNG DISEASE THATDEVASTATED HER FATHER AND LEFTHIM WITH ONLY ONE OPTION.

4:30TRAVIS I REALIZED THE ONLY WAYTO MAKES SENSE OF ALL THIS WASTO SEE IT AS A GIFT, I WASGONNA HAVE TO WORK REALLY HARDTO DO THAT BECAUSE THAT WASSOMEHOW THAT WAS GONNA HAVE TOBE WHAT GOT US THOUGH NOW ASTHE CHARITY EMBARKS ON ITS 5THCROSSING, PEOPLE FROM ALL OVARE STEPPING INTO THE OCEAN TOINSPIRE EVERYBREATH...INCLUDING ONE OF OUROWN.

1:15 KATE I THINK BEINGIN THE MIDDLE OF THE OCEAN INTHE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT ISGOING TO BE SURREAL AND THATWILL DEFINITELY BE A MOMENTTHAT WILL TAKE MY BREATH AWAYANTICIPATION BUILDS EACH DAYFOR THAT MOMENT WHEN DARKNESSTURNS TO LIGHT, WHEN MENTALAND PHYSICAL EXHAUSTION THRUSTINTO MOTIVATION, WHEN ALL THEENERGY THEY CAN HARNESSPROPELS THEM INTO THESHORELINE.

49 RYAN IT CHANGESTHE LIVES OF PEOPLE LIKEMYSELF 52 IT GIVES ME APURPOSE IN THE COMMUNITY ALLSET IN MOTION BY THE REALITYTHAT EACH BREATH IS A GIFT ANDNEVER TAKE IT FOR GRANTED.