Kate launches Centre for Early Childhood to create ‘more nurturing world’
The Duchess of Cambridge has launched her own Centre for Early Childhood in a landmark step aimed at signalling her lifetime commitment to transforming society.The development will shape Kate's future focus as a senior royal and the centre will drive her vision to create a "happier, healthier, more nurturing world", an aide said.