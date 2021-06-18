Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Must Prepare For Talks And Confrontation With The U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his government to prepare for conflict with the U.S. just days after world leaders called on North Korea to stop its nuclear program during the G7 Summit.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.