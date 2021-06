Local program works to empower fathers

FATHER’S DAY ON SUNDAY - ALOCALORGANIZATION IS EMPOWERINGDADS TO BE THE BEST PARENTSTHEY CAN BE - YEAR ROUND.CAPSLO LOOKS TO HELP ALLTYPES OF FATHERS...FROM SINGLE DADS TOEXPECTANTFATHERS...TO THOSE WHO ARECO-PARENTING.A ’FATHER INVOLVEMENTPROGRAM’ CALLED "POPS" AIMSTOEQUIP MEN WITH THE SKILLSANDCONFIDENCE THEY NEED TO BEANEFFECTIVE, POSITIVE PARENT.THESE MULTI- WEEK SESSIONSBRING DADS TOGETHER TODISCUSS ISSUES ANDCHALLENGES THEY FACE...AND BRAINSTOSOLUTIONS.ONE PARENT EDUCATOR ATCAPSLO SAYS...WHEN DAD’S PLAYAN ACTIVE ROLE IN THEIRCHILD’SLIVES, IT PROMOTESSUCCESS WELL INTO ADULTHOOD."DADS LOVE THEIR KIDS, THEYWANT TO DO THE RIGHT THING,BUT THEY OFTEN THINK OFTHEMSELVES AS THE SECONDARYPARENT.AND REALLY DADS ARE JUST ASAN IMPORTANTPART AS MOM AND DADS NEED TOKNOWTHAT AND THEY NEED TOACTIVELY GRAB HOLD OFTHAT TITLEJENISON SAYS IT DOESN’TMATTER IFYOU’RE A FATHER OF A NEWBORNORA TEENAGER - ALL DADS AREWELCOME.THE WORKSHOPS TAKE PLACETHREE TO FOUR TIMES AYEAR - WITH THE NE