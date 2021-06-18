Michelle O’Neill tells DUP to ‘get their act together’ following party fallout

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill has urged the DUP to "get their act together" to ensure effective governance at Stormont.The deputy First Minister said her partners in government were at a “crossroads” and faced a choice of continuing to be “rights deniers” or joining the other four executive parties in delivering a “modern and progressive” agenda.