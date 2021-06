Colorado couple launches food truck with wedding funds

ROLLING OUT FOR THE FIRST TIME..FALL OF LAST YEAR"SOLSAGE" FOOD TRUCK...MAKING LOCALLY SOURCED SAUSAGEWITH NO PRESERVATIVES..IS RUN BY A COUPLE..WHO LOST THEIR JOBS IN 2020..DECIDED TO GO INTO BUSINESSTOGETHER..OUR JON MCMICHAEL INTRODUCES US.WHAT IS THIS ALL TO YOUWELL WE'VE ALWAYS WANTED TO OPENUP A FOOD TRUCK WHEW, WE'RESMOKING OUT HEREA LITTLE SMOKEYFOR NICK..AND BRIA..EVERYDAY..70 PLUS HOURS A WEEK..REVOLVES AROUND THE MAKING..AND SELLING.OF SAUSAGE..THIS IS WHAT WE THINK ABOUTDAILY, AND EVERYDAY THIS IS OURLIFE, THIS IS OUR LIVELIHOOD,AND THIS IS EVERYTHING...I LOVE THE PROCESS SO MUCH, FROMGRINDING THE MEAT, TO MIXING,CASING, IT'S...IT'S VERY FULFILLING..I MEAN, I DON'T MEAN TO BECLICHE ABOUT IT, BUT IT ISLITERALLY EVERYTHING TO USDURING 2020..THE COUPLE LOST THEIR JOBS..AND TOOK THE OPPORTUNITY..TO JUMP HEADLONG..INTO THE FOOD BUSINESS..A LONG TIME DREAM..THEY HAD PLANNED TO APPROACHMORE SLOWLY..WE'RE FEEDING PEOPLE..AND THAT IS ONE THING THAT BRIAND I REALLY LOVE TO DO..NEEDING START UP CAPITAL..FOR THEIR SOON TO BE LIVLIHOOD..THESE TWO MADE THE CALL...PUTTING THEIR LIFE SAVINGS..TOWARDS..

THEIR NEW GOAL.AND WE CANCELLED OUR WEDDINGTHAT WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN LASTYEAR IN OCTOBER OF 2020 ANDINSTEAD WE BOUGHT A FOOD TRUCK.THE PAST SUMMER WAS SPENT WITHRENOVATIONS..MAPPING OUT GOALS..NAILING DOWN..LOGISTICS..WITH SOLSAGE..FINALLY OPENING IN OCTOBER..AND REPORTING..AMAZING COMMUNITY SUPPORT..WE FEEL LIKE WE'VE BEEN HEREFOREVER, WE FEEL LIKE WE'VE BEENIN BUSINESS FOR YEARS, DESPITEBEING IN BUSINESS FOR LESS THANA YEAR..AS TO THE BEST PART..OF PROVIDING HANDCRAFTED ANDLOCALLY SOURCED...SAUSAGE..THIS COUPLE SAYS..IT'S SEEING FOLKS HAPPY..EATING FOOD...MADE..WITH LOVE.THE SMILES ARE THE MOSTFULLFILLING..GETTING THAT PERSON TO PERSONCONTACT, ESPECIALLY AFTER NOTBEING ABLE TO HAVE PERSON TOPERSON CONTACT AFTER AN ENTIRECALENDAR YEAR..IS THE BEST PART.LOOKING AHEAD..BRICK AND MORTAR DOESN'T APPEARTO BE IN THE FUTURE..THE TWO AIMING MORE FOR GETTINGTHEIR PRODUCT INTO STORES..FAR AND WIDE..I DON'T THINK THAT THERE WILLEVER BE A PINACLE FOR NICK AND IWE'RE HERE, WE'RE NOT..WE DON'T WANT TO GO ANYWHERE, WEWANT TO STAY AND CONTINUE MAKINGSAUSAGE AND WE WANT THIS TO BEOUR STAPLE AND OUR MARK ON THISCITY.WATCHING OUT FOR YOU COLORADOSPRINGS JON MCMICHAEL..NEWS 5NICK AND BRIA SAY THEY'RE FAMILYIS WONDERING..WHEN..THESE TWO WILL GET BACK AROUNDTO PLANNING A CEREMONY..THE ANSWER THERE..ACCORDING TO THIS COUPLE..IS..AT SOMEPOINT..BUT RIGHT NOW THEY'RE FOCUSINGALL THEIR ATTENTION ONCONTINUING TO MAKE THEIRDREAMS..