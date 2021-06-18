Friday, June 25 evening forecast
7News - The Denver Channel
Heavy rain and even some flooding is hitting across Colorado, particularly to the south.
The fire risk goes up befoEd Macintosh and the queueheading into saturday, warout ahead of a cold frontto kick up the wind and wirisk will be high, especiatowards the east.
The fronduring the afternoon and eshowers will follow with aand the showers look likemove through fairly quickla lot of moisture out of tfrom Billings towards thewill help as far as the fiEighties to low nineties othat fire risk increasingIn the extended outlook, tsharply on sunday sixtieswith areas of showers espe
Heavy rain and even some flooding is hitting across Colorado, particularly to the south.
Cooler temperatures and possible storms are on tap for the weekend following record-breaking heat.