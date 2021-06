Friday's severe weather threat

LITTLE BIT GOING FORWARD INTHIS FORECAST.SO I WANT TO JUMP ALREADY TOTOMORROW FOR YOU SINCE NOT AWHOLE LOT GOING ON TODAY.WE HAVE ENHANCED RISK OF SEVEREWEATHER ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRALINDIANA.OUTSIDE OF THAT ENHANCED RISKON EITHER SIDE A SLIGHT CHANCEOF SEVERE WEATHER.ALL OF CENTRAL INDIANA IS UNDERSOME FORM OF THREAT FOR SEVEREWEATHER FOR THE DAY TOMORROW.KIND OF COMES AT US AT IN WAKINDWAVESWAVES.FIRST WAVE NEAR SUNSHINE ANDLISTEN TO NORMAL AREAS BEFORESUNRISE AND AFTER SPUNSIZ RADIOSOUTHERN AREAS WHICH I WILLSHOW NEW A SECOND AND THESECOND WAVE DURING THE EVENINGHOURS.THE MAIN THREAT WILL BE WIND.IN BETWEEN THE TWO WAVES THIN BETHOUGH.A LOT OF HEAT, HAZY SUNSHINEAND DOWNLOAD THE STORM SHIELDAND IN CASE ANY WATCHES ORWARNINGS ISSUED.BY THE WAY THAT APP ISCOMPLETELY FREE.A FIRST ROUND OF STORMS FROMNORTH AND SOUTH THROUGHOUT THEMORNING HOURS.DEPENDING ON WHERE YOU LIVE,THIS COULD POTENTIALLY IMPACTYOUR MORNING COMMUTE TOMORROW.MEANT AFTERNOON HOURS 1:00 HAZYSUNSHINE.THE MORE SUNSHINE YOU SEE WITHTHE BETTER CHANCE OF SCATTEREDSTORMS COMING THROUGH DURINGTHE EVENING HOURS.TODAY IS NOT A WASHOUT BY ANYMEANS BUT THERE WILL BE THETHREAT OF SHOWERS AND STORMS,SOME OF WHICH COULD BE SEVERE,LINGERING ALL THE WAY INTO THEEVENING HOURS AFTER SUNSET ANDTHEN INTO THE EARLY MORNINGHOURS ON SATURDAY AS WELL.SO A DAY WE DEFINITELY HAVE TOBE WEATHER AWARE TOMORROW,ESPECIALLY AS WE WORK OUR WAYINTO THE SECOND HALF OF THE DINTDAY.STORMS THAT COME THROUGH IN THEMORNING ARE NOT EXPECTING ANYSEVERE WEATHER.LOOK AT THE TEMPERATURE THATJUMPS ALL WAIT TO 92, 93DEGREES FOR YOUR HIGH TOMORROW.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SPOTTYSTORMS AROUND.HIGHS STILL IN THE UPPER 80