Parts of Kansas City metro area remain under flash flood warning through 4 p.m. Wednesday

EXPECT SOME BETTER WEATHER.THEY ONLY HAVE TO DO WITH THERING TODAY, RIGHT?NEVILLE: IT'’ GOING TO BE BETTERONCE WE GET PAST EARLY TOMORROWMORNING.OTHERWISWEE ARE LOOKING GREATFOR THIS WEEKEND.LET ME SHOW YOU HOW THINGS LOOKRIGHT NOW.WE HAVE A FLASH FLOOD WARNINGFOR THE METRO AREA AND ARSEASOUTH.THAT IS BECAUSE WE PICKED UPBETWEEN TWO AND FOUR INCHES OFRAIN.OF COURSE IT RAINED A LOTYESTERDAY, IT RAINED ON MONDAY,AND WE HAD A LOT OF RAIN LASTWEEK.OUR SOIL IS VERY SATURATED.THAT CAN CAUSE SOME TREES TO GODOWN.WE WILL BE KEEPING AN EYE ONTHAT AS WELL.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THEMAJORITY OF THE AREA AS WELL.THAT GOES UNTIL THURSDAYMORNING, 7:00 M.A.AFRTE THAT OUR CHANCES WILL GODOWN AND WE ARE LOOKING GREATFOR THE WEEKEND.STILL A LOT OF GREEN ON FIRSTALERT RAR.DATHE HEAVY STUFF WE WSA BETWEENABOUT 8:00 IN THE MORNING AND11:30, THAT IS WRAPPING UP.STILL, SOME POCKETS OF MODERATERAIN CLOSETOR SEDIAAL.SEEING ANOTHER AREA OF MODERATESHOWERS CLOSER TO OTTAWA.NONE OF TH IISS SEVERE.WERE A NOT TALKING ABOUT HAIL ORTORNADOES, WE STILL HAVE THATFLOODING THREAT AS RAINCONTINUES TO COME DOWN.OUR TEMPERATURES ARE CERTAINLYCOOL.71 AT LEE’S SUMMIT.73 FOR OLATHE.YOUR FORECAST FOR TODAY, WEATHERIMPACT NOW THROUGH 6:00 P.M.

ASWE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE THOSESHOWERS.A PRETTY SOLID RAIN CHANCETHERE.HE WILL BE SCATTERED, SO NOTCONTINUOUS RAIN, BUT WAVES OFTHESE LIGHT TO MODETERA SHOWERS,MAINLY BETWEENOW N AND THEEVENING COMMUTE.AFTER TT THAHE RAIN CHANCES DOGO DOWN.WE WILL SEE THOSE TEMPERATURESRECOVER TO ABOUT 80 DEGREES THISAFTERNOON.HERE IS FUTURESCAN, GOINGTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS.6:00, STILL MORE SCATTEREDSHOWERS.AFTER SEVEN OR EIGHT, NOTICE HOWWE SEE MORE DRIVIME?ETHEADING INTO OVERNIGHT, MAYBE AFEW ADDITIONAL SHOWERS.THEN BY LUNCHTIME SOME LEFVERTOCLOUDINESS.THEN MBEAY EVEN SOME SUNSHINE ASWE HEAD INTO OUR THURSDAYAFTERNN.OOWE MAY ACTUALLY ESE SOME SUNTOMORROW AFTERNOON.MORE THAT SUNSHINE FRIDAY ANDESPECIALLY TO OUR HOLAYIDWEEKEND.LOWS INHE T L