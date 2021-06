The United States vs. Billie Holiday Movie Trailer

The United States vs.

Billie Holiday Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Director: Lee Daniels Writers: Suzan-Lori Parks (screenplay by), Johann Hari (based on the book "Chasing the Scream" by) Stars: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund