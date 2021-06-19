Sudden winds wrecked a garden in the Netherlands, as extreme weather lashed the town of Leersum in Utrecht province on Friday June 18.
Dutch garden wrecked in an instant as tornado-like winds hit Utrecht town
Many local residents believe the violent winds, which lasted less than a minute, were a tornado.
They also downed trees and damaged homes, and brought heavy rain and hail.
At least eight people were injured in the onslaught.