Dutch garden wrecked in an instant as tornado-like winds hit Utrecht town

Sudden winds wrecked a garden in the Netherlands, as extreme weather lashed the town of Leersum in Utrecht province on Friday June 18.

Many local residents believe the violent winds, which lasted less than a minute, were a tornado.

They also downed trees and damaged homes, and brought heavy rain and hail.

At least eight people were injured in the onslaught.