Yoga Day: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar|Oneindia News

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performed yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar.

Several children and many other people also attended the event.

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

