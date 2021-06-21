The UK’s newest MP has arrived in Westminster with the Liberal Democrats issuing a warning to Boris Johnson that his Tory “Blue Wall” is vulnerable.Sarah Green secured a stunning by-election victory in Chesham and Amersham, a seat that had been Conservative since its creation in 1974.
New Liberal Democrat MP arrives in Westminster with warning to Tory Blue Wall
The UK’s newest MP has arrived in Westminster with the Liberal Democrats issuing a warning to Boris Johnson that his Tory “Blue..
Belfast Telegraph