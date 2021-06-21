Cricketer hits six through his own car window

A cricketer saw joy turn to despair in the blink of an eye this weekend when his colossal shot went through the middle of his car window.Asif Ali, 38, was appearing for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club on Sunday in a Halifax cup quarter-final against Sowerby St Peters when he saw fit to heave a delivery over the boundary rope.Watching the shot sail through the air, Mr Ali quickly realised the ball was heading for his parked motor, smashing through the rear window with a sickening thud.