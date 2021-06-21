Infected blood scandal survivor left 'angry' after death of school friends

Gary Webster, 56, who contracted HIV and Hepatitis C from the infected blood scandal, has told an inquiry how he has been left an “angry old man” in the aftermath.Mr Webster was a pupil who went to Lord Mayor Treloar College, a boarding school in Hampshire, from 1975 to 1983.Several pupils who attended the Lord Mayor Treloar College in the 1970s and 1980s were given treatment for haemophilia at an on-site NHS centre while receiving their education.But it was later found that many pupils with the condition, which has no cure and impairs the body’s ability to make blood clots, had been given blood products, such as plasma, which were infected with hepatitis and HIV.Out of 89 children who attended the school in the 1980s, less than a quarter of former pupils are still alive.