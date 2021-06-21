Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Dating Rumours With Jon Bon Jovi's Son

Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake, are fuelling dating rumours after they were spotted holding hands in New York City.
Plus, more celebrity relationship news, including Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's adorable Instagram video.
Millie Bobby Brown has gone public with her new romance with the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.