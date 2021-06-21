Teenager heartbroken over parents’ 'insensitive' birthday party plans: 'beyond ridiculous'

A woman and her ex-husband are in a spat over their daughter's birthday party.The mom asked for advice on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Her ex-husband Paul has a child, Ollie, with his new partner Becky.Ollie was born one day after the birthday of Paul and the Reddit poster's daughter.The two children are, however, 11 years apart.The issue arose when Paul decided to host Ollie's birthday on the same day as his daughter's birthday."My daughter was very unhappy that she will turn 13 and has to go to a toddler's party"..."and asked to stay home that weekend and have a sleepover with her friends instead," she explained."I have contacted Paul to see if this is OK and he had a go at me for messing with the plans".Reddit users thought Paul was in the wrong here."How can he possibly think she wants to share a birthday with a toddler, at the brink of her teens?" a user asked