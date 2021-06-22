U.S. Supreme Court Sides With College Athletes In Key Compensation Case

College athletes are celebrating a major legal victory after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a decision benefitting how students in college sports can be paid.
Kiet Do reports.
(6/21/21)
College athletes are celebrating a major legal victory after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a decision benefitting how students in college sports can be paid.
Kiet Do reports.
(6/21/21)
The Supreme Court has decided unanimously that the NCAA cannot enforce rules limiting education-related benefits that colleges..
Watch VideoIn a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court on Monday unanimously sided with a..