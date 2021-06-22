NYC Mayoral Candidates Make Final Push On Eve Of Primary

Down To The Wire For NYC Mayoral Primary Candidates
CBS 2 New York
On the even of the Democratic primary election, the candidates for New York City mayor are making their final push. CBS2's Marcia..
On the even of the Democratic primary election, the candidates for New York City mayor are making their final push. CBS2's Marcia..
It's the last sprint to the finish line for mayoral campaigns in New York City's primary election. With a new system of voting, New..
NEW YORK --- When Andrew Yang first entered the race for New York City Mayor, he became an early frontrunner with a clear lead in..