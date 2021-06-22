Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron in Geyser blue Driving Video

With the optional augmented reality head-up display in the Q4 e-tron, Audi is taking a huge step forward in display technology.

It reflects important information via the windshield on two separate levels, the status section and the augmented reality (AR) section.

The information provided by some of the assist systems and the turning arrows of the navigation system as well as its starting points and destinations are visually superimposed in the corresponding place on the real-life outside world as content of the AR section and displayed dynamically.

They appear to be floating at a physical distance of roughly ten meters (32.8 ft) to the driver.

Depending on the situation, they appear considerably further ahead in some cases.

The driver can understand the displays very quickly without being confused or distracted by them, and they are extremely helpful in poor visibility conditions.