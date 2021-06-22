Chinese father uses plastic sheets to form makeshift swimming pool for his kids

A father used plastic sheets to form a swimming pool for his children to play in during the COVID-19 pandemic in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Maoming in Guangdong Province on June 20, shows a man named Lin and his three children playing in a self-made swimming pool.

Due to the pandemic, Lin did not want to take his children out and there are so many rivers in the rural area which are dangerous.

So he built up a swimming pool out of the plastic sheets by himself for his children to play.

