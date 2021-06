Big B shares nostalgic image remembering father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was on a social media spree all of Monday.

In different posts on Instagram , he introduced fans to his furry co-star in an upcoming project, shared a thought on the benefits of yoga, commemorated World Music Day and, lastly so far, shared a throwback photograph bringing back memories of his father, Poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

#amitabhbachchan