Use of force by police on man who later died ‘justified’, inquest jury finds
Use of force by police on man who later died ‘justified’, inquest jury finds

The use of force by officers involved in a violent struggle in a police station with a man who later died in hospital was “justified, necessary and proportionate”, an inquest jury has found.A 10-week hearing in Bradford was shown CCTV footage of joiner Andrew Hall struggling with police and detention officers who delivered a number of blows as they tried to restrain him at Huddersfield Police Station after he was taken there from hospital in September 2016.