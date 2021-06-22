Use of force by police on man who later died ‘justified’, inquest jury finds

The use of force by officers involved in a violent struggle in a police station with a man who later died in hospital was “justified, necessary and proportionate”, an inquest jury has found.A 10-week hearing in Bradford was shown CCTV footage of joiner Andrew Hall struggling with police and detention officers who delivered a number of blows as they tried to restrain him at Huddersfield Police Station after he was taken there from hospital in September 2016.