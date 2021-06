South Africa village sees 'diamond' rush, people come to dig for fortune | Oneindia News

More than one thousand fortune seekers have flocked to a small village in South Africa's province of Kwa Zulu Natal.

The 'diamond rush' comes after a herder discovered what he believes to be a quartz crystal.

DW's Adrian Kriesch went digging.

