Dad makes unbelievable foul ball catch while holding his little girl

A dad with incredible reaction time is blowing TikTok away — and proving that dad reflexes are a real thing.Captured at a Philadelphia Phillies versus Toronto Bluejays game, his one-handed foul ball catch would be impressive on its own — .but considering this dad was holding his little girl and a tray of baseball snacks?

TikTokers were in total disbelief.Posted by the TikTok channel @brotherhq, with credit attributed to the Twitter user @fred035schultz, this incredible baseball moment has wracked up 6M views.When Kevin Pillar's foul ball went soaring into the crowd, no one expected it to be caught by a bare-handed dad holding his sleepy little girl.Considering the average MLB ball travels around 94 MPH off the bat, this dad's catch is no small feat —.yet, judging by his nonchalant smile, one might think he makes incredible catches everyday.But knowing the hectic daily lives of parents, and the lightning-fast reflexes they need, this dad might have been training for this moment his whole fatherhood