CCSO says rental scams are on the rise, and one woman tells us she's already become a victim

TONIGHT━ AS THE DEMAND FOR RENTAL PROPERTIES GOES UP, SO DOES THE AMOUNT OF SCAMMERS. THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS WARNING PEOPLE TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT, AND TONIGHT, WE'RE HEARING FROM ONE WOMAN WHO SAYS SHE'S ALREADY BECOME A VICTIM. FOX 4'S ROB MANCH HAS HER STORY. Carol Matza AND HER HUSBAND WANTED TO VISIT Fort Myers BACK IN FEBRUARY. THEY BOOKED A HOUSE IN A NEIGHBORHOOD LIKE THIS ONE AND MADE THE DRIVE DOWN FROM OKLAHOMA. BUT WHEN THEY GOT HERE, EVERYTHING WENT WRONG. PKG: Carol Matza, Says She Was Scammed: "I just don't want anyone else to go through this."(3s) Carol Matza SAYS SHE AND HER HUSBAND DROVE MORE THAN 1,000 MILES TO Fort Myers FROM OKLAHOMA, ONLY TO FIND SOMEONE ELSE IN THEIR HOUSE. Carol Matza, Says She WAs Scammed: "We went around back and we were looking in back and we looked in the window and someone's living there.

There’sall kinds of just shelves withfood and the lights are on, andthen we hear a dog startbarking."(11s)MATZA SAYS THEY HAD TO QUICKLYFIND ANOTHER PLACE TO RENT, ANDIT WASN’T CHEAP.Carol Matza, Says She WasScammed: "The $2,700 that wepaid turned into over $5,000because we had to pay for theother places."(7s)BUT LOOKING BACK, MATZA SAYS SHEREALIZES SHE MADE A MISTAKE BYPAYING FOR THE HOUSE OUTSIDE OFTHE AIR B and B WEBSITE, ONPAYPAL.Carol Matza, Says She WasScammed: "We did go outside AirB&B, even though she encouragedit, and told us you know we’dget a better rate."(9s)Claudette Smith WITH THECHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’SOFFICE SAYS ASKING TO PAYOUTSIDE THE RENTAL SITE IS ACOMMON RED FLAG."If someone is asking you tosend them money through PayPal,wire transfer, Venmo, anythinglike that, that’s a red flagright off the bat."(10s)THE SCAM IS SO COMMON, AIR B&BEVEN HAS AN ENTIRE PAGE ABOUT ITON ITS WEBSITE.BUT SMITH SAYS, WITH RENTALPROPERTIES IN HIGH DEMAND,CRIMINALS HAVE MORE INCENTIVE TOTRY THESE SCAMS."They’re becoming almostdesperate to find a home which,scammers like that.

They like tohave a victim that’s desperateand is going to fall foranything."(11s)THAT’S WHY MATZA WANTS HER STORYTOLD, SO OTHER PEOPLE DON’T FALLFOR IT.Carol Matza, Says She WasScammed: "I just want people tobe watching out for these, thesescams."(5s)TAG:NOW I DID GET IN TOUCH WITH THEWOMAN RENTING THE HOUSE THATMATZA PAID FOR.I DIDN’T REVEAL HER IDENTITY ORSHOW THE HOUSE BECAUSE SHECLAIMS PAYPAL DENIED HER ATTEMPTTO SEND A REFUND TO MATZA.BUT THIS IS A STORY WE ARE GOINGTO CONTINUE FOLLOWING HERE ATFOX 4.AND IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOUSHOULD DO IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOUHAVE BEEN A VICTIM OF A SCAM,YOU CAN CLICK ON THIS ST