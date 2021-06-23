Senate Republicans Block Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill From Advancing

Sklyler Henry reports on Sen.
Chuck Schumer's "For the People Act" to protect voter rights being blocked in Senate (6-22-2021)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor moments after Republicans voted in unison to not open debate on the..
The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of..