Critical Race Theory explained

WE WANT TO TAKE SOME TIME RIGHTNOW TO BRING MORE CONTEXT INTOTHIS CONVERSATION...BY TAKING A CLOSER LOOK AT WHATEXACTLY CRITICAL RACE THEORYIS... AND WHAT IT'S NOT."ANTHONY HILL" CONTINUES OURTEAM COVERAGE.ANT HILL ON CAMCRITICAL RACE THEORY HAS BECOMEA HOT AND DIVISIVE TOPIC.

ANDWITH ALL OF THE MISINFORMATION,IT'S MADE IT MORE DIFFICULTENGAGE IN DIALOGUE AND HEALTHYDEBATE ON HOW WE SHOULD EDUCATESTUDENTS FROM.

OUR NATION'SHISTORY TO..CURRENT SOCIAL DISPARITIES.SO I SPOKE WITH SEVERALEDUCATION EXPERTS TO EXPLAINWHAT IT IS..AND HOW IT WOULD THEORETICALLYLOOK IN CLASSROOMS.NAT SOT 3:08 3:14"I THINK THERE'S A GOOD DEAL OFMISUNDERSTANDINGS OF CRITICALRACE THEORY AND HOW IT'SAPPLIED."SO..WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORYMANY SCHOLARS DEFINE ITAS A FRAMEWORK TO HELP EXPLAINHOW AND WHY RACIAL INEQUITIESSTILL EXIST IN OUR SOCIETY.."OFTEN, PEOPLE THINK ABOUTRACISM AS INDIVIDUAL ACTS OFBIAS OR BIGOTRY,BUT REALLY CRT HELPS USUNDERSTAND THE WAYS THAT RACISIS A SYSTEM."PROPONENTS OF CRITICAL RACETHEORY ARGUE THAT..THAT SYSTEMHAS LASTING EFFECTS..AND IMPACTS THE LIVES OF PEOPLEOFCOLOR TODAY.5:55 6:"WE DON'T WANT TO JUST TELLCERTAIN ASPECTS OF HISTORY.WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO TELL ALLASPECTS OF HISTORY SO THAT OURCHILDREN ARE COMING OUT OF THESCHOOL SYSTEMS K-12 WITH ADEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF WHATSOCIETY IS, WHAT IT WAS AND HOWTO MOVE FORWARD, HOW WE CAN MAKEIT EVEN BETTER."WIPE / SWIPE SOUNDCRITICAL RACE THEORY WAS STARTEDBACK IN THE 1970S BY LEGALSCHOLARS AND ACTIVISTS AS A WAYOF EXAMINING LAWS AND POWERSTRUCTURES THROUGH THE LENS OFRACE.1:23 1:"AND ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THERE AREDIFFERENT OUTCOMES FOR DIFFERENTPEOPLE AND THAT, PERHAPS,JUSTICE IS NOT BLIND."SINCE THEN, IT'S MADE ITS WAYINTO DIFFERENT ACADEMICDISCIPLINES AS ONE..OF MANY LENSES USED TOCRITICALLY ANALYZE SOCIETY.ANT HILL ON CAMCRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOTTAUGHT AS A SUBJECT IN K-12CLASSROOMS.HOWEVER, PROPONENTS WOULD LIKETO SEE IT USED AS ONE OF TWAYS TO TEACH HISTORY ANDCIVICS.2:22 2:28"WE WANT OUR TEACHERS, WE WANTOUR SCHOOL LEADERS TO BE ABLE TOLOOK AT PHENOMENA THROUGHDIFFERENT LENSES." SWIPEGOVERNORS OR LAWMAKERS HAVEPUSHED FOR BANS ON TEACHINGABOUT SYSTEMIC RACISM AND WHITEPRIVILEGE IN AT LEAST SEVESTATES.

ONE OF THE CONCERNS ISTHAT LOOKING AT HISTORY THROUGHTHE LENS OF CRITICAL RACE THEOWOULD HAVE A DETRIMENTAL EFFECTON WHITE CHILDREN..AND PORTRAYS WHITE PEOPLE ASINHERENTLY RACIST."TEACHING KIDS TO HATE THEIRCOUNTRY AND TO HATE EACH OTHERIS NOT WORTH ONE RED CENT."7:50 8:04"THAT'S NOT THE PURPOSE OFCRITICAL RACE THEORY.IT'S REALLY THE OPPOSITE, YOUKNOW, TO HELP US BE MOREINCLUSIVE, TO HELP US TO BE MOREEMPATHIC, TO HELP US TO ANALYZE,TO BE ABLE TO LOOK AT PHENOMENAWITH A CRITICAL EYE."ANOTHER CONCERN IS THAT IT WILLDIVIDE STUDENTS BASED ON RACE.7:30 7:35"IF ANYTHING, IT ACTUALLY BRINTHEM CLOSER TOGETHER.THAT WAS ANTHONY HILL REPORTING.PROPONENTS OF CRITICAL RACETHEORY ARGUE THAT HOW WECURRENTLY TEACH AMERICAN HISTORYLACKS DEPTH AND DOESN'T EXACTLYTEACH ALL OF OUR HISTORYOPPONENTS ARGUE THAT IT