Man faces backlash over ‘selfish’ wedding proposal plan

A woman planned a vacation for over a dozenfriends but became furious when an engagementproposal started to pull focus.

She went onReddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice."Many of my friends are turning 40 next year,so I asked my closest friend Jenn in the groupif she wanted to do a shared birthday and makea big trip out of it," she wrote."I planned and booked a trip for the group.Researched destinations, flights, accommodations,activities, booked and organized everything,coordinated schedules for 16 people, etc”.“I just found out [Jenn’s] long-term partneris planning to propose on that trip”.“I asked if he could possibly find anotheroccasion and offered to help plan anothertrip for the group before or after to celebrateand surprise her with the proposal”."He was p***** and said I was superselfish for wanting to make thetrip 'all about me,' and I feelterrible," she explained.“I feel kind of taken for granted for all the work Iput into planning with no help, and now the trip willbe all about the engagement and wedding planning”.Reddit users thought the poster was in the right."He's hijacking your plans," a person wrote