'I've never seen you this impassioned': CNN anchor reacts to UN agency chief's message

CNN’s Becky Anderson speaks with UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) executive director David Beasley about the developing food crisis in southern Madagascar which he says has pushed 1.14 million people “right to the very edge of starvation.” Successive droughts made worse by climate change are plaguing the African island, according to the WFP.