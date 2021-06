Michigan GOP investigation finds no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 election

Here is “no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud” in Michigan’s 2020 election, according to a long-awaited report from Michigan Senate Republicans.

The 35-page report released Wednesday morning by the Senate Oversight Committee, affirms what election officials have been saying in the months following the election despite claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the election in Michigan and other states were “stolen.”